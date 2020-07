0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Associate help desk support technician

JOB SUMMARY

Serve as initial primary point of contact to Sanford technology end users by receiving calls and electronic requests.

Must understand and utilize best practice principles to provide front-line support and best possible customer service in a timely manner. Resolve issues on first call when possible using knowledge retained from training and searching resource materials available. Record issues in the software database. Demonstrate high level of commitment to being the customer’s advocate. Possess the ability to comprehend and retain dynamically changing information relevant to supporting the department and organization. Demonstrate a high level of accountability on all operational duties, and adhere to expected standards. Follow documented processes, paying close attention to detail. Recognize potential problems or patterns of events and react responsibly. Must demonstrate professional writing skills, and complete all phases of call records as directed. Must be able to multitask. Demonstrate aptitude in problem determination, and diagnose technical and business issues.

Weekly schedule options:

Sunday-Thursday

Tuesday-Saturday

Sunday-Wednesday

Wednesday-Saturday

About Sanford Health

Sanford Health is one of the largest and fastest-growing not-for-profit health systems in the United States. We’re proud to offer many development and advancement opportunities to our nearly 50,000 members of the Sanford Family who are dedicated to the work of health and healing across our broad footprint.

See yourself at Sanford!

For qualifications and a link to apply, click here.