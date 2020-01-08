0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Accounting manager

JOB SUMMARY

Manages the accounting department’s operations related to consolidated monthly financial statements, account reconciliations, closing process, external audits, and annual budget and forecast at global level. Ensures financial statement presentation consistency throughout Enterprise and leads standardization efforts for financial processes throughout the enterprise. This individual must have the ability to interpret complex financial and accounting data. Collaborates and coordinates with finance teams, operations, and support service areas to provide enterprise-wide finance support as applicable. Must be able to understand and analyze finance trends at a consolidated level and comprehend why and where disparities exist. Facilitates enterprise financial audits and assists in preparation and review of consolidated reporting. Serves as corporate point of contact/resource for accounting matters and general financial information.

Decisions are frequently guided by a combination of team and departmental goals, operational strategies, and standard operating procedures. Assigns and coordinates work to complete large-scale projects. Work is deadline oriented and requires full accountability of meeting commitments and ensuring success of the team. Works on matters where analysis of issues, data, processes and situations requires the evaluation of multiple factors, including understanding of current business trends in own discipline. Identifies areas of opportunity for improvement. Recognizes magnitude of errors; anticipates systemic consequences; and proposes solutions.

Has awareness of daily staffing levels and implements adjustments to staffing ratios according to productivity. Responsible for hiring, promotions, job changes, employee development, performance reviews, and disciplinary action for all employees within the team or department functional areas. Functional areas may include payroll, accounts receivable, treasury, prepaids, accruals, subsidiary accounting, fixed assets, insurance, ERP system support, etc.

About Sanford Health:

At Sanford Health, we are dedicated to the work of health and healing.

Every day, we show that commitment by delivering the highest quality of care to the communities we serve.

We are leaders in health care and strive to provide patients across the region with convenient access to expert medical care, leading-edge technologies and world-class facilities.

In addition to strong clinical care, we also are committed to research, education and community growth.

We engage in medical research to not only discover innovative ways to provide care but also to find cures for common diseases.

We continuously seek new ways to achieve our vision of improving the human condition here in your community, across the region and around the world.

The entire team at Sanford Health recognizes the value of healthy families and communities.

We continue to gain momentum and expand our reach. Together, we can make a positive difference now and in the future.

For a full job summary, qualifications and a link to apply, click here.