0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Account executive

A Click Rain account executive serves as the primary point of contact for our clients, guiding plans and collaborating with clients and team members across disciplines. Account executives are primarily responsible for the high-level relationship with clients, understanding their needs to provide stellar strategy and delivering excellent results and customer service. You must have a proven track record of successful account relationships, on-point people skills and a strong understanding of digital marketing to be successful in this role. If you fit the following criteria, you might be the right fit for this position.

This is a full-time position, located in our Sioux Falls office, with the option for remote work as needed.

QUALITIES

Excellent communication skills and presentation ability.

High level of comfort with phone, digital and in-person interactions.

Amazing attention to detail.

Provide excellent customer service in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to grow within the industry through education and hands-on learning.

Ability to navigate critical conversations.

Self-starter with the ability to identify efficiency opportunities and address them with little direction.

Must feel comfortable with numbers, accounting and spreadsheets.

Strong knowledge within the Google suite of products.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Build strong personal/professional relationships with clients.

Develop strategic digital marketing recommendations in collaboration with discipline leads.

Demonstrate strong understanding of client industry and business objectives.

Grow and retain existing accounts.

Utilize data and insights to steer account direction.

Represent the Click Rain brand throughout our community via speaking engagements, boards, etc.

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE

Three to five years’ experience in a digital marketing agency environment, including a general understanding of marketing technology tactics and strategies.

Why should you join our crew?

We focus on you and provide a culture that promotes your personal and professional growth.

We have the benefits you’d expect from an agency: the good stuff like medical, dental and vision insurance, matching 401(k), personalized career growth plans, etc. But we also offer remote work flexibility, summer hours, company-paid volunteer time, casual dress, wellness membership reimbursement, a great team of people and more.

We were founded on the belief that people come first, and we plan to keep it that way.

If you love technology and digital marketing, and you want to work where your well-being is No. 1, apply today!